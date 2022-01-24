The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has identified four categories that are excluded from the decision to prevent the travel of unvaccinated citizens, which came into force on January 10, and the status of the exemption is required to be shown in the “Al-Hosn” application.

The excluded cases included citizens of the country under the age of 18, and groups medically excluded from taking the vaccine, with the need to review the health authority from which the medical exemption was issued, to include it in the “Al-Hosn” application, and those recovering from the “Covid-19” virus, who did not exceed Their recovery period is three months, regardless of the number of doses, and exceptional humanitarian cases, including cases of illness or death of first-degree relatives of citizens, as they can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s call center (Number 80044444) to issue a travel permit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that it is required for citizens traveling to present the status of their travel permit on the Al-Hosn application, and to ensure that they have obtained two doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, in addition to the supporting dose, in accordance with the national protocol for supporting doses approved in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, had announced a travel ban for all citizens of the country who were not vaccinated with the “Covid-19” vaccine, as of January 10, and a requirement to obtain the supporting dose for the two vaccinated to allow them to travel.

The Ministry called on citizens traveling abroad to ensure that travel requirements are met for the desired destination, specifying four instructions that must be adhered to, which are to obtain two doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, in addition to the supporting dose, according to the approved national protocol for supporting doses, and conducting a laboratory examination ( pcr) for the “Covid-19” virus, before departure and upon arrival, the presence of quarantine for those coming from the country, or a travel ban or flight suspension, and filling out the form for travelers coming to the destination country if required.

She stressed the need to follow the following procedures: registering for the “Tawajudi” service, knowing the preventive and precautionary measures, and the applicable laws in the destination country, making sure that there is no travel ban or suspension of flying in the destination country, reviewing the status of visa exemption before traveling to the destination, and making sure From the validity of the passport, and the period sufficient for the period of departure and return, provided that it is not less than six months.

It advised travelers to obtain global medical insurance, which includes insurance against the “Covid-19” virus, to be able to obtain the necessary health care, avoid the risks of health complications due to infection with the virus, and avoid incurring medical expenses and expenses while outside the country.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

