The United Kingdom recently launched the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) program for citizens of the country, where they were exempted from obtaining a prior entry visa. Applications for it began at the beginning of this month, and citizens wishing to visit Britain can actually travel under this permit as of yesterday. February 22.

The electronic travel permit is issued within a maximum of three working days, and the possibility of traveling to the Kingdom for an unlimited number of visits during this period, and for a period of stay not exceeding six months for one visit.

The UAE Embassy in London explained that there are four categories eligible to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which are: visitors who have not obtained any type of residency in the United Kingdom before their travel, visitors coming to the United Kingdom for a period of up to six months for the purpose of tourism or tourism. Visiting family, friends, work or study for a short period, visitors coming to the UK for up to three months on a Creative Work Entrepreneur visa, visitors traveling through the UK.

Regarding the mechanism for applying for an electronic travel permit to the United Kingdom, the embassy stated through its official account on the (X) platform that there are four steps to submit the application, through the (UK ETA) application or on (GOV.UK), and it begins by providing the travelers’ contact information, And their passports, and valid personal photos, and answer a set of questions, then pay the application fee, amounting to 10 pounds sterling, and the application will be responded to within three working days, indicating that the electronic travel permit is valid for unlimited travel to the United Kingdom over a period of two years or Until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

The UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mansour Abulhoul, said in a statement via the embassy’s account on the (X) platform, that the program aims to strengthen popular ties, in order to achieve the exchange of economic benefits and the exchange of ideas across a range of fields, including cultural, scientific and political, and these simplified procedures represent… The beginning of a new era in relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom.

During the year 2024, the UAE passport retained first place alone, being the strongest passport in the world, according to the “Passport Index”, affiliated with the “Arton Capital” global financial consulting company, which is an interactive system, specializing in classifying the strength of passports for 198 countries around the world.

According to the global index, the Emirati passport currently enables its holder to travel to 179 countries without the need for a prior visa, including 127 countries without a visa, 45 countries for which visas can be obtained upon arrival, and seven countries through the (ETA) system, while entry to 19 countries requires a visa. Advance.

The UAE has held the title of “the most powerful passport in the world” since December 1, 2018, “the Year of Zayed,” and coinciding with the country’s celebrations of the 47th Union Day. After the “Covid-19” crisis, the Emirati passport returned again in 2021 to the same position, and strengthened it. Its presence in this position so far, as the Emirati passport has been distinguished by reducing the number of countries that require a prior visa to 18 countries around the world, representing less than 10% of the countries. The positive returns of ease of movement are not limited to enabling UAE citizens to move freely for the purposes of tourism, education, or treatment, but also include economic, developmental, and even humanitarian returns, by facilitating trade exchange and economic investment for individuals and institutions.