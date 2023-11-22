The Emirates Foundation for School Education has identified four cases in which a student can take the end-of-first semester exams, remotely, provided that this is approved by the school administration in coordination with the Department of Evaluation and Student Performance Measurement. The institution explained the four cases in the “Guidance Guide for the Student Evaluation Policy for the Academic Year 2023-2024,” which it recently adopted, as it includes the case of students of determination who cannot realistically take the test, the case of students who are undergoing treatment (sick cases) outside the country, and students who are outside the country. The state has an acceptable excuse, and minor students detained in juvenile centers. The institution has introduced three other procedures for twelfth grade students in the end-of-first semester exams for the academic year 2023-2024, which are that students of determination who follow an individual educational plan “modifying the curriculum” are not subject to the same central exams as their peers, but rather special exams are given to them by teachers. Who participated in preparing the individual educational plan, whether it was in the end-of-semester or end-of-year test. One of the new procedures is adding a note to the student card for the end of the semester and the end-of-year certificate, whether curriculum modification or adaptation and adaptation, and indicating the plans of students of determination who have modifications in learning outcomes. The implementation of these procedures requires the guardian’s signature and a pledge to approve the application. Students in grades three to twelfth will begin their end-of-semester exams the day after tomorrow (Friday, November 24th), and conclude them on December 7th. Exams will stop for four days from November 30th until next December 3rd, including three official holidays on the occasion of… Martyr and National Day. The institution stated that the central end-of-semester exams require actual attendance in educational institutions, according to the guidance of the competent authorities, explaining that the knowledge and skills included in the central exam depend on the semester syllabus itself. The study subjects are divided into two groups: The first is Group (A), which represents the basic subjects for all grades and stages, and includes the Arabic language, Islamic education, social studies and moral education, English language, mathematics, science, chemistry, physics, biology, and health sciences (only for grade 12). Grades for these subjects are calculated. Passing the final grade is a condition for the student to move to the next grade (from fourth grade and above). The second group (B) includes computing, creative design and innovation (CCDI), arts, physical and health education, business administration, applied/academic majors, third language, and health sciences (for grade 11 only). The institution confirmed that the scientific subjects (Group B subjects) enhance the learning process according to standards appropriate to the student’s skill, age, and level, pointing out that the grades of these subjects are not counted in the student’s final total. The Emirates Foundation for School Education has set six controls in preparing the examination paper, including that the test coincide with the central evaluation processes for all classrooms, and that it be implemented within the school and prepared by the teacher in coordination with the special education teacher. Special exams are also prepared by subject teachers who participated in preparing the individual educational plan, whether for end-of-year tests, and they are based on learning standards or basic learning outcomes that are extended and included in the approved plan, and the evaluation takes into account the needs of students and individual plans.