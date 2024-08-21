Four bodies were found on Wednesday in the wreckage of the yacht “Baizian” owned by British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, which sank Monday off the coast of Sicily, reducing the chances of finding the last missing survivors. The four bodies, found in the afternoon and not yet identified, bring the death toll to five, after the body of a man was found on Monday.

Before the announcement of the first two bodies, an AFP journalist saw more than six boats sailing from the port of Porticello, the site of the sinking east of Palermo, within a few minutes of each other.

AFP reported that some boats returned carrying two bodies in bags to a tent on the dock.

Search operations continue to find the last two missing people on board the yacht, but the process is “long and complicated,” according to firefighters.

On Wednesday morning, thanks to favorable weather conditions, the divers arrived at the search area in small rubber boats, taking turns in teams of two.

Captain Vincenzo Zagarola, a coast guard official, told Italian radio on Tuesday that it was “difficult to imagine” the search operation ending well.