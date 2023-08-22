The Federal Traffic Council announced an encouraging initiative by deducting four black traffic points as a reward for those committed to participating in the national initiative “A Day without Accidents”, which the Council launched with the start of the new academic year.

He stated that in order to obtain the discount, it is required to sign the pledge for the initiative, provided that he does not commit a violation or accident on the 28th of August, which is available via the link that was announced on the social media accounts and the websites of the Ministry of Interior and the General Commands of the Police, in addition to not recording any traffic violations or accidents. On this day, to achieve the slogan “A day without accidents”, and to be a motivation and motivator for everyone to spread this day, so that all days are without accidents or traffic violations.

The Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, Brigadier General Engineer Hussain Ahmed Al-Harthy, affirmed that the Council announced this initiative to encourage the public and as a reminder of the importance of this day as a public event that is invested to enhance awareness and spread a culture of awareness and traffic safety for all.

He added, “Everyone is invited to participate in raising awareness and adhering to traffic instructions, which must be a sustainable commitment and a general approach, and we have worked on making a pledge for the initiative that includes general principles and its main messages.”