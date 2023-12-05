Winter sports enthusiasts should make it a year-round priority to get and maintain their snowboarding fitness, regardless of whether they are currently shredding daily in the middle of winter or are simply waiting it out in the off-season.

Strong legs, glutes, and core are necessary for snowboarding, in addition to exceptional mobility, endurance, and stamina. Preventing injuries and extending your time on the mountain can be achieved by staying active throughout the summer, training before your snowboarding vacation, and taking care of yourself during the snowboarding season.

Below are the top applications and websites to help you get in shape for snowboarding throughout the year.

Burton

Get involved with the sector’s leading brand of snowboarding if you want to get fit for the sport. One of the most well-known and established brands in snowboarding is Burton, and on the official Burton website, its respected staff provides some excellent guidance for snowboarders.

Check out Burton's free illustrated guide, The Snowboarder's Workout, which includes 13 exercises to help you maintain your fitness and strength for the mountain. Visit the Burton website's Advice section to discover more tricks and advice for snowboarding fitness.

If you want more at-home exercises to assist snowboarders in keeping in shape for the winter, you can also follow the snowboarding giant on YouTube.

BodyBuilding.com

Although snowboarding fitness and bodybuilding are not the same thing, some elements of bodybuilding can be applied to off-mountain training. That’s just what BodyBuilding.com provides: a four-week training program designed to prepare snowboarders for the slopes. The BodyBuilding snowboarding training plan can help you get in shape for snowboarding with exercises like jump squats and oblique twists. Each movement in the plan is explained in detail, along with how and why it will improve your snowboarding.

For further bodyweight training resources on BodyBuilding to enhance your snowboarding fitness, check out their articles on strength training, which can aid with muscular conditioning and mobility for the particular muscle groups needed to shred on the mountain.

MoovBuddy: Your Health Coach App

Although snowboarding is a high-risk sport, you can lower your chance of injury by strengthening, flexing, and increasing your range of motion. You can follow the instructions on the MoovBuddy app to make sure your body is in top condition and prepared for some falls!

MoovBuddy is an AI-powered physical therapy app that helps you prevent injuries by increasing your flexibility and decreasing your chance of getting hurt. It’s an ideal tool for snowboard training. You can find workouts targeted to certain areas (such as the lower back, wrists, or knees—areas vulnerable to wear and tear from snowboarding) under the workouts tab. To lower your chance of damage on the slopes, you can also undertake a strengthening program there before your next snowboarding trip.

Daily Yoga App

Doing yoga during the winter and beyond is a terrific way to stay in shape for snowboarding, whether your goal is to try a new grab, avoid injury, or recuperate from a tumble on the mountain. After a rough day of snowboarding, the Daily Yoga app provides a range of yoga poses that target particular body parts, making it an ideal way to soothe painful locations!

You have the option to designate Improve Flexibility as your main objective when setting up Daily Yoga to aid in your snowboarding training. Under the Practice menu, you’ll also find goal-specific yoga sessions like Recovery, Beginner, and Flexibility. Using the magnifying glass icon in the top-right corner of this tab, you can look for yoga courses. Your snowboarding fitness can also be enhanced by any sessions that provide mobility and strength to your hips, ankles, and wrists.

You can prepare for snowboarding with Daily Yoga’s free version, but you’ll need to exercise patience with the in-app pop-ups.