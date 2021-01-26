The Ministry of Interior has signed memoranda of understanding with four national banks that allow installments for traffic violations without interest, based on its keenness to upgrade the services provided in a manner that reflects positively on the happiness of customers, and in line with its strategic orientation in enhancing the quality of life for the community, and the Ministry called on customers to benefit from these facilities In paying the traffic fines due on them.

The Ministry called on customers to take advantage of this advantage in paying traffic fines and reducing their accumulation.

Memoranda of understanding were signed with: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Dubai Commercial, Emirates Islamic and Ras Al-Khaimah Bank.





