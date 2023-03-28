Itaú appears at the top of Interbrand’s ranking; brand value is estimated at BRL 44.4 billion

Itaú was chosen as the most valuable brand in Brazil in 2022, according to ranking from the consultancy Interbrand, released on Monday (27.Mar.2023). The brand value was calculated at BRL 44.4 billion, 9% higher than in 2021. Another 3 banks appear in the top 10. Here’s the full of the survey (6 MB).

This year, the 2nd place went to Bradesco (R$ 28.6 billion), followed by Skol (R$ 18.9 billion). Among financial institutions, Banco do Brasil was in 5th (R$ 10.3 billion) and newcomer Nubank, in 7th (R$ 3.8 billion).

Read the ranking of the most valuable brands of 2022:

The list of the 25 most valuable brands, according to the consultancy, has a total value of around R$ 153.5 billion, a growth of 6% in relation to the previous year. The financial sector showed the greatest appreciation, driven by Nubank.

Among the brands that grew the most in the last year, Renner stood out. The brand value jumped 14%, from R$ 1.7 billion to R$ 1.9 billion. The chain of stores occupies the 11th position.

Also registered double-digit growth: PagSeguro (13%), Atacadão (13%), Localiza (13%), Hering (12%), Assaí (11%), Porto Seguro (11%) and Drogasil (10%).

The research methodology was developed by Interbrand in partnership with the London School of Economics. The financial performance and the perception and influence of the brand on consumers are analyzed. Quantitative research was also conducted to measure brand strength. The research company Provokers heard more than 1100 people from classes A, B and C throughout Brazil.