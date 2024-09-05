Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in cooperation with the International Cycling Union, announced the main themes of the “World Forum on Mobility and Bicycle Cities 2024”, which will be held from December 18 to 19 in Abu Dhabi, for the first time in the UAE and Asia. The sixth session of the forum includes 4 main themes: The impact of cyclists as champions of change, cycling cities around the world, cycling towards a sustainable future, and strategies for the growth of sports tourism.

The World Forum on Mobility and Bicycle Cities is an annual event that supports sustainable mobility and enhances the contribution of cycling to global sustainable development. It brings together the transportation and cycling community, representatives of the UCI, international and continental federations, representatives of the host country, sports industry experts, cycling enthusiasts and sports industry experts.

The forum will feature a selection of experts with practical insights into the initiatives, strategies and partnerships being implemented around the world by cycling stakeholders.

This year’s session is the sixth for the forum, as it was launched in its first session in Milan (Italy) in 2018, then it was held in Paris (France) in 2019, then in Odense (Denmark) in 2021, then in Glasgow, Scotland, (United Kingdom) in 2022, then in Bruges (Belgium) in 2023.

On the first day of the forum, Safia Al Sayegh, UAE national cycling team member, the first female professional Emirati cyclist, and a member of the UCI Emirates Holding Women’s Team, will deliver a speech that will inspire other female athletes, both in the UAE and around the world. She will share her personal story and explain how she and the Emirates Holding Team are working to encourage more women to take up cycling, especially in the Middle East. Safia combines studying graphic design at university with a busy training schedule. In 2023, Safia became the first Arab female cyclist to participate in a UCI Women’s World Tour, and in 2024, she will also become the first Emirati to qualify for the Olympic Games, and will compete in the road race at Paris 2024.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the International Cycling Union have revealed the venue for the first day of the forum, at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, located close to the Abu Dhabi Corniche and the 9km cycling track. Its proximity to the venue of the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships will allow participants to walk or cycle to the highly anticipated event, which will take place from 17 to 21 December.

The second day of the forum, which includes several interactive workshops and cycling tours, will be held at the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club headquarters on Hudayriat Island. Hudayriat Island is home to a wide range of world-class cycling facilities (including road cycling, mountain biking, BMX and BMX Freestyle racing) that cater to professional and amateur athletes of all levels.