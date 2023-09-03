The Ras al-Khaimah Criminal Court acquitted four Asians of kidnapping and murder, because the evidence in the papers was surrounded by doubt, which does not reassure him of the validity and provenance of the accusation.

The Public Prosecution Office in Ras Al Khaimah had charged the defendants with premeditated murder, after kidnapping him to a remote area.

She said that the first accused deluded the victim that they needed to end a financial matter between them, and lured him to a place where the rest of the accused were, and as soon as they captured him, they paralyzed his resistance, tied his hands and legs, tied a bandage around his eyes, and buried him alive in a sandy area.

She added, “Their crime was related to the theft of money and the victim’s handbag, which was in his possession.”

During her testimony before the court, a forensic doctor indicated that the victim’s body was extracted from a sand pit while it was in the stage of decomposition, since more than a month had passed since it had passed.

She said that she was buried and tightly bound, with a plaster over her mouth, and that the cause of death was unknown due to the condition of the body.

A proof witness from the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed that the accused confessed to killing the victim, and directed them to the “Dubai Investigations” to the location of the body.

He added that his investigations confirmed that the victim loaned 7,400 dirhams to the first accused, but the accused procrastinated in paying the amount. On the day of the incident, the first accused lured the victim to the place where his body was found, where the second and third accused participated in handcuffing him and placing a piece of cloth around his eyes.

And it was stated in the ruling of the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court that the criminal judgment must be based on certainty and certainty, not on conjecture and conjecture, and that doubt must be interpreted in the interest of the accused, and the existing evidence in the papers was surrounded by doubt, with no evidence that reassures him of the validity and provenance of the accusation. , which requires the judiciary to acquit the accused of the charges attributed to them.