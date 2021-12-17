The Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah Abdullah Al Owais, and the Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the Department, Director of the Islamic Arts Festival Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qasir, inaugurated four works of art in the House of Wisdom and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex, as part of the activities of the 24th session “gradations”, in the presence of artists and media from different countries of the world.

The courtyards of the House of Wisdom hosted two artworks: “Amal” by the Yemeni artist Nasser Al-Aswadi, “Hilal” by the American artists Matt McConnell, and the Danish Pia Jensen, while the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex received two other works, namely: “City Scope” by German artist Marco Hemmerling ( Studio Speed), and Control, No Control, by Canadian artist Daniel Irigi (Studio Iregular).

Al-Owais, Al-Qusair and the attendees toured among the four artworks, where the artists’ creativity was manifested through modern touches with innovative modern ideas, which highlighted the aesthetics of Islamic art by translating the slogan “gradations”, and the audience listened to detailed explanations from the artists about the details of the works.

Nasser Al-Aswadi focuses in his works on the geometric principles laid down by Plato and Arab philosophers, so that the circle represents for him completion, because it has no beginning and no end, it defines the extreme surface within a unique shape, and enriches the painter’s work with discs, domes, semi-spheres, groups, and clouds . In fact, its letters are not placed on a straight line or horizontally, but rather stacked according to their dynamic density, or even superimposed on each other, but may even be intertwined and identical in the space that has become imaginary and abstract.

Joint artworks by Matt McConnell and Pia Jensen are the blending of hexagons and spirals based on geometric foundations, which are expressed in three waves wrapped in a geometric screen, each 12 meters long and three meters high, incorporating a series of scattered transparent shades of color. To add color to the piece and the landscape. With the sun on top of the work, a double shadow forms, creating ribbon-like shapes that add new layers to the work when viewed in full sunlight.

In her artwork, Pia strives to create fixtures that cultivate beauty and enrich people’s daily lives. Some of her artworks come in the form of tangible vessels, while others are conceptual. It also seeks through its works and the intense aesthetic spirit to contribute to the pleasures of everyday life.

Matt’s sculptural work focuses on the expression of natural forces, where capturing a sense of growth and change with transformation and repetition is a common theme. On personal experience.

The artistic installation “CityScope” deals with the fragmented perception of the environment, where the structure can be viewed as a civilized scene that reflects fragmented views of the place, and at the same time forms a three-dimensional image, and while moving around the geometrically complex sculpture, the images that are reflected on the triangular cover are constantly changing. In this way, the viewer becomes an integral part of the installation and its complex reflections.

The external reflective surface of the sculpture also reflects light at different angles.

“Control not judge”

Primarily designed for large, open spaces, the Control No Control artwork is a large-scale interactive art installation in the form of a minimalist geometric structure, in the distinctive style of Studio Arigular. It was created in 2011 in Montreal, and since then it has been presented more than 35 times around the world.

Control Not Control is a large LED light cube that interacts with everything it touches and every movement that occurs on its surface, showing simplified patterns and generative sound when the interaction occurs, allowing 48 people to participate at the same time.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

