Highlights: Four swindlers arrested in Ghaziabad by pretending to get loans

These accused claimed to get loan in just 15 minutes, important revelations

12,500 rupees was collected from each person in processing fees and other items.

Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, four thugs were arrested on the pretext of getting loan. These accused claimed to get a loan in just 15 minutes. Rupees 12,500 were collected from each person in processing fees and other items.

The place was hired on the pretext of running an English speaking course in Patel Nagar. He was running a cheating call center from the same place. Cyber ​​cell and Ghantaghar Kotwali police have arrested 4 gangsters including gang leader. Thugs have been detected so far from a thousand people. The details of 500 victims and documents of 800 people have been found in the miscreants’ mobile.

Cyber ​​cell in-charge Sumit Kumar said that the names of the accused are Ajay Singh, Vikas, Harish and Bhim Tyagi. All are residents of Haryana except Bhima. Ajay is the gang leader. He did the whole setup. It has been revealed in the inquiry that he used to change the location and run the call center of the thug. He started a work in Patel Nagar a month ago.

It was cheated by calling random number

During interrogation, it was found that the gang had the data of some people who had applied for a loan somewhere. He used to take this data from Delhi. After this, the gang used to call the random number and offer a loan. People were told that they were calling from Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited.

People were asked to get a loan in a few minutes. Those who used to take a loan in their guise, were first given a loan approval letter along with the letter head of the company to convince them. After this, 12 thousand 500 rupees were charged in the name of processing fees and service charges. Shortly thereafter, he used to close the number.

500 people data in a mobile

The cyber cell in-charge said that this gang has been cheating people at different places for a long time. 8 mobile phones have been recovered from them. Data of more than 500 people has been found in one mobile. Some mobile formats have also been made. The gang has cheated more than a thousand people to a crore. Police is also removing the account details of the gang.

In other fraud Use of Victims Document

Police have also recovered details like Aadhaar, PAN and Voter ID of 800 people from the thugs. The cyber cell in-charge said that the document which was taken in the name of the gang loan, was later used to take SIM and other facilities in his name.

When the police reached him after tracing the number of times, it was known that he was cheated with them. Police is searching for information about the entire gang network.