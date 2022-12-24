Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority has identified four areas that will be focused on during the coming period in private schools in Dubai in order to achieve the quality of life of students and educational bodies, within the framework of the “quality of life first” that the Authority recently launched to monitor the quality of life in private schools in Dubai for the current academic year 2022- 2023.

The framework aims to establish a common understanding of the quality of life within private schools in the Emirate of Dubai, to enable the care and educational cadres in all private schools to provide the various levels of support necessary for all students, and to move forward with them towards achieving continuous growth and prosperity in their personal, social and professional lives.

In the first area, KHDA will work through the School Inspection Team to collect data and information on the quality of life of the concerned parties, especially students, and study them carefully to ensure that correct priorities for development are set, and development strategies aimed at achieving the most important potential for success.

In the second area, key members of the school leadership and representatives of the school community will be identified, given the necessary powers and supported to cooperate in achieving improvements in the quality of life and following them up over time.

In the third area, she called for the school to focus on benefiting from the areas identified by the quality of life assessments and associated evaluation forms, and to explore the features and features of quality of life activities and services and their outputs, in order to build the capacities and ingredients necessary to achieve further improvement and development in the quality of life of the school community in general and students in particular.

In the fourth area, it will tend to engage with the concerned parties and listen to them in various aspects related to their expertise and experiences in the quality of life, and work collaboratively with them to explore solutions and find opportunities to achieve further improvement in the quality of life. The authority stated that it will publish the results of the evaluation in each school within the School Inspection Results Report, as well as the report designed specifically for parents, which are scheduled to be published during the current academic year 2022-2023.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development had recommended in a report, details of which were published by Al Ittihad last March, that a unified framework for the quality of life in private schools in Dubai be established, after the remarkable impact of the application of the comprehensive survey, which extended for five consecutive years, targeting 176 different nationalities and cultures. Students, educational and administrative staff. The organization pointed out that the framework will limit the divergence of methods adopted by schools to enhance the quality of life, and their commitment to the quality of life agenda, especially schools with limited resources and resources.

commitment

With the start of the new phase of the development of the quality of life, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority called on all concerned parties, especially the leaders of private schools, to make an active commitment to developing the quality of life of every student, and to be at the forefront of the interests and goals of school communities.

In 2017, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority launched its comprehensive annual survey in all private schools, as about 100,000 male and female students participated in the survey annually. The results, which were published for the educational community in Dubai, provided an in-depth and comprehensive analysis to highlight success stories and best practices and disseminate them among schools and parents, as well as addressing areas that need more attention and focus.