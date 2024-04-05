













4 anime you should watch before Kaiju No. 8









Kaiju No. 8 It will be the dark shonen of the season, on April 13, 2024 it will officially hit the platforms and the gap left by Solo Leveling will finally be filled. Get ready for the story of huge monsters with the series that I recommend below, maybe you can take a look at them first to see if the new Production IG project tickles your fancy

Kaiju No. 8 is the new anime series that will be adapted by Production IG, so We can expect a story full of sensitivity, but also a lot of action and rawness. The manga continues to advance and if you want to read it you can review the latest chapters through MangaPlus, here.

Currently, Matsumoto Naoya's story has 104 manga chapters that have been collected into 12 volumes. The anime will hit Crunchyroll screens in simulcast format starting April 13, 2024. Now, these are the series that you could watch as a preview of the season.

What to see before Kaiju No. 8? — Titles of voracious and enormous monsters

Heavenly Disillusionment — 2023

Heavenly Disillusionment is a title full of mysteries and fantasy, in a post-apocalyptic world divided into two: chaos and hope, heaven and hell.

A pair of young people are on a journey to find heaven; while the children who find themselves in this idyllic place seek to get out of there, without knowing that outside there are many dangers and especially terrible monsters.

The places contrast completely, since, although, on the one hand, heaven is a walled, clean and safe space; Outside, around, the dirt and sterility of space is a hell in which people seek to survive, in a place where Killer monsters abound.

Besides, There are a pair of twins that could make the story take on more interesting tones about the truth and salvation of the world itself. Monsters and mysteries. Furthermore, this anime was one of the best installments of 2023, although there is a lot of hype around it! Kaiju No. 8this title is not far behind either!

Attack on Titan — 2013-2023

Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin It has been one of the most popular stories of the last decade. The dark fantasy shonen presents a story with different levels of power that build a world full of chaos and historical grudges that culminate in a millennia-old massacre and genocidal enmity.

Attack on Titan It also suggests concepts of brutal justice and freedom that come together with a cyclical and somewhat pessimistic idea of ​​the truth of humanity and the ways in which we relate to each other as a society.

Attack on Titan It begins in a medieval walled citadel where our leading trio lives. People protect themselves inside, since Outside there are really huge titans that devour and crush people. The people feel partially protected within the walls, until one day, a titan manages to penetrate the city and destroys everything in its path.

From that moment on, Humanity will be forced to do more about it and slowly a bloody and tangled story of hate and revenge will be drawn.

Kaiju No. 8 It doesn't look as bloody as attack on titan but the huge monsters will have their unique stamp. Either way, if you haven't seen Shingeki no Kyojin You should see it, it is one of the best stories adapted to anime, although you must have the stomach, of course.

Claymore—2007

Claymore It is one of the most interesting stories, and it has everything: love, friendship, mysteries, and great fights. In a dark fantasy world, a species of monsters called yoma abound; they are able to camouflage themselves with humans and then devour their entrails.

Normal people are not able to differentiate them, but There is an Association that is responsible for producing warriors that they are capable of doing it. Silver-eyed women, better known as silver-gaze witches, are girls who have the flesh and blood of monsters embedded in them, because of this they have the power and sensitivity to detect them.

The women carry a Scottish sword called a Claymore and travel wherever they are required; For a fair payment, the Association sends them to kill the Yoma. However, when the enemies are very strong, they must awaken part of their power and if they lose control, they can become something worse than a yoma, since their ability allows them to be more powerful, and therefore feared.

Claymores run the risk of becoming kakuseisha, which are warriors who have exceeded the limits to control their power and transform into enormous monsters.

Claymore follows the story of Clare, a girl with a turbulent past and a strange love, but it is not limited to that, the narrative also presents the mysterious power system of the world.. And, it is worth mentioning, it is much more than we expected! It's a shame that Madhouse animation hasn't finished animating the series.

Knights of Sidonia — 2014-2015

Knights of Sidonia It is a more Sci Fi style delivery, in which after a thousand years of the destruction of Earth's solar system, humanity wanders the galaxy in ships that were built when they were exiled from the planet.

Sidonia is the ship – which is practically a new ecosystem – in which the story of a young man who had lived in the underground part, protected by his grandfather, is set. However, when he dies, he will be forced to go to the surface where He will be recruited as a knight of Sidonia and will have to face the Gauna.

The guana are the titanic alien creatures that destroyed the Earth, everything around them is a terrifying mystery that our protagonist will have to face.

That's right, more huge, shadow-filled monsters, similar to those in Kaiju No. 8.

When is Kaiju No. 8 released? Where to watch the anime? What gender is Kaiju No. 8?

Kaiju No. 8 will premiere next Saturday, April 13, 2024. The Production IG anime will be available on the Crunchyroll platform and will be delivered in simulcast format.

Kaiju No. 8 is a dark shonen of action, supernatural horror and adventure. It is set in a fictional Tokyo in which enormous monsters called kaiju are the order of the day to destroy everything in their path. Everything will change for Kafka Hibino, our frustrated protagonist, when he becomes a private human. Slowly, the mystery begins to clear up, but in a murkier way.

