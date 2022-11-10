In an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the Egyptian sculptor Walid El-Sherbiny revealed the details of his artwork, saying that he coordinated the idea with those in charge of the Green Zone near the International Conference Center, which hosts the “Cup 27” activities.

He said: “The discussion took place about visually embodying our message through the implementation of statues of endangered animals from recycled materials, and the implementation took nearly two weeks after the intensification of work.”

El-Sherbiny’s work in the green zone

• A model of a rhinoceros with a length of 3.5 meters from the remains of used and old “iron and iron sheets”.

• An anteater anthropomorphic using the used cardboard, a length of 7 meters.

• The design of a panda statue of plastic bottles and empty containers for car oils, 4 meters high.

• The formation of fishing nets that are thrown into the seas and oceans and cause the killing of marine creatures, especially turtles, from bottles, empty plastic containers and iron.

El-Sherbiny pointed out that the types of animals that have been embodied are vulnerable to extinction and their numbers are limited in the world, and therefore “our message was double in introducing these animals and pointing to the possibility of reusing the consumed raw materials to produce new materials.”

The Egyptian sculptor added: “Dumping any package without thinking of using it again must end, with the raw materials used in tools that benefit the home or society in general.”

Sherbini’s models were met with positive reactions from visitors to the Green Zone, as many were keen to take memorial photos with them.

The Egyptian artist says, “The reaction from everyone was beautiful. The idea was well received by the participants, and some asked to implement other models in their own projects.”