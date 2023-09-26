Are you planning a trip and don’t know which destination to fly to? Don’t worry, you can reach these four adventure destinations to which the new Mexicana de Aviación will travel soon.

This new airline, led by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), already has an official website, in which the different destinations to which it will fly have been announced.

Currently, it is contemplated that will have a total of 20 routes, which are divided into three sections depending on the type of trip they offer: beach, adventure and business.

Notably the new Mexican Aviation It will have the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) as its base of operations, so it is intended that these routes fly from this site.

On this occasion we will talk to you about the 4 adventure destinations to which Mexicana de Aviación will fly: Chetumal, Hermosillo, Mérida and Oaxaca

Chetumal

To the south of the Mexican Caribbean is Chetumal, the capital of the state of Quintana Roo, and the gateway to the Grand Costa Maya, which includes the destinations of Bacalar and Mahahual. This city has a rich history, a vibrant culture and natural landscapes that will enchant you.

Begin your exploration on Bahía Boulevard, where historical monuments such as the “Monumento al Mestizaje,” “Monumento al Renacimiento,” “Obelisco a la Bandera,” and “La Fuente del Pescador” adorn the area. These monuments are a reflection of the history of the city and surround the Bay of Chetumal, declared a Manatee Sanctuary.

(Photo: caribbemexicano.travel)

Merida

Visiting Mérida is an unforgettable experience. Known as the White City, it has captivated national and international travelers with its rich culture and beautiful landscapes.

Your first stop should be the Historic Center of Mérida. Start at the Mérida Cathedral or the Plaza Grande (Zócalo) and continue exploring places like the Pasaje a la Revolución and the State Government Building. Be sure to visit the Casa de Montejo Museum, which offers a look at the history of Yucatán.

Then, you can head to Paseo de Montejo, an avenue full of beauty, history and monuments that extends for 1.6 kilometers. Here you will find museums such as the Palacio Cantón and La Quinta Montes Molina.

Hermosillo

Hermosillo, located in the northwest of Mexico, is a city in constant growth and development. Its strategic location, diversified economy and access to education make it flourish.

Don’t miss the beautiful Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption and the Government Palace, both located in Plaza Zaragoza. In addition, the Museum of Popular and Indigenous Cultures of Sonora and Cerro de la Campana offer unique experiences in the city.

Oaxaca

Oaxaca, located in southern Mexico, is a place where various cultures, languages ​​and traditions converge. This destination gives you the opportunity to explore mountains, centuries-old cities, Magical Towns, unique gastronomy, golden beaches and archaeological remains.

(Photo: sanjosedelpacifico.com)

The Historic Center of Oaxaca, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, will immerse you in colonial architecture with its majestic cathedral and colorful streets. Also, you can’t miss a visit to Monte Albán and enjoy the beaches of Oaxaca.