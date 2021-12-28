The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on those wishing to recruit domestic workers to attract them through the “help recruitment centers”, which provide four legal benefits for the sponsor, which differs from recruiting them in person or through social media platforms.

The ministry explained that sponsoring the assistant worker through the centers provides a complete guarantee during the trial period (six months), to replace the worker, and recover the amount of recruitment, in cases of lack of health fitness, leaving the worker to work, lack of professional competence, and unwillingness of the worker to work.

And she added that the second advantage is to provide a partial guarantee after the trial for a period of two years to return the remaining value of the contract, in the event that the worker leaves work, or does not want to work, and the third is to obtain trained auxiliary workers, and the fourth advantage is that the auxiliary labor recruitment centers guarantee the completion of all the procedures of the auxiliary worker in one place.

On its Twitter account, the ministry stated that bringing the worker personally, or through social media platforms, causes the absence of any guarantees for the sponsor, and the lack of trained auxiliary workers.

Finally, the ministry announced the development of services for canceling and renewing the residence permit of the domestic worker, and registering a complaint about his interruption from work by shortening the steps for completing these services, within the framework of the first phase of a plan implemented by the ministry to develop all domestic labor services, totaling 18 services.

The Ministry provides 18 services to employers wishing to recruit and use domestic workers, as these services are available through the Ministry’s smart application mohr Available on Google Play and Apple Stores, as well as the Ministry’s website www.mohre.gov.aeAs well as the call center on the toll-free number 80060.



