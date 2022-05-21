Etihad Electricity and Water announced that there are four advantages for smart meters that it applies within the smart meters transformation project, the first of which allows taking a reading of seven smart meters in one second with an accuracy of more than 99.9%.

Second, it facilitates the detection of leaks in the water.

Third, the new system allows reading consumption rates up to date.

Fourth, it allows the consumer himself to identify and control his consumption pattern.



