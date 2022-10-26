

In the midst of so many day-to-day activities, it is difficult to actively take care of money.

Furthermore, having the necessary knowledge about investing and finance takes time and dedication.

Today, thanks to all the resources and technology of the financial market, there is a way to have access to the best managers in the market and let your money be multiplied by those who know exactly how to do it.

It is about investing multimarket investment funds.

We talked about the topic with Pedro AlbuquerqueCEO of TC (TRAD3) and former manager of the restricted cosmos backgroundwhich has already reached 425% profitability.

Pedro is today one of the biggest investors in the country, working in the financial market for almost 20 years and already considered by Forbes one of the youngest Brazilians to have a self-made billionaire heritage.

he told us 4 reasons why, in your view, hedge funds are one of the best ways to invest. Check out!

PRACTICALITY

with your old cosmos backgroundPedro acquired extensive experience in hedge funds. According to Albuquerque, investing in this type of fund is equivalent to the comparative logic between the pilot and the passenger.

“Everyone wants to pilot their own wallet. But, not everyone has the time available to manage all assets well, and still monitor the market with new opportunities. So, with a fund, a professional pilot/manager will manage the assets you invest, maximizing gains and minimizing risks so you don’t have to worry about volatilities.”

With the convenience of investing in a fund, you can delegate the purchase and sale of assets to a qualified team and not worry about volatilities and unforeseen scenarios.

DEMOCRATIZATION

An interesting possibility also given by the hedge funds is the possibility of investing in assets until then available only to certified investors or investors with assets above 1 million reais.

You hedge funds they give access to previously restricted opportunities to qualified investors and the best: without needing a minimum value of equity or certifications.

In addition, with a small portion of your equity you can already invest in assets of this nature.

SPECIALIZED MANAGEMENT

On a multimarket investment fundthe manager will know how to balance market risks with good possibilities of returns.

“In addition to my investments when I was a manager at Cosmos, I had a team of other professional investors who monitored the market and day-to-day information with me. The 425% profitability we achieved was the result of this professional management of the money invested”, says Pedro. “That way, we knew the best time to enter and exit an operation through constant monitoring of the market”, he adds.

DIVERSIFICATION

“By investing in a multimarket fund, you have access to a diversified portfolio of assets at once. I, for example, have a balanced portfolio with several sectors, such as energy, retail, financial sector, exporters, pulp and paper, foreign companies to protect against currency fluctuations and increase my possibility of gains. I like to have at most 10 companies in my portfolio. Thus, I greatly increase the potential for return when I get the rationales right and I can keep up with the balance sheets and news about the companies I am investing in. I follow more or less 20 companies on the stock exchange with details”

Common multimarket fundit is possible to merge several asset classes (equities, fixed income, etc.) in a single investment and surf the possible highs from all sides.

This is how Pedro managed to achieve 425% profitability in his old background (Cosmos).

With that in mind, he shared a first-hand desire to create a new fund (open this time) so that all individual investors can have access to his investment strategies.

“Cosmos was a closed and restricted fund. That is, it was not available for individuals to invest with us. But, many people (family and friends) always asked to invest with me over time, and I always wanted that the strategies we adopted in Cosmos could be spread to more people through a new fund. My purpose is to make access to the investment methodology developed by me over these nearly 20 years of experience even more democratic and which has already proven to be a consistent thesis.”

