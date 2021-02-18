Dubai (Union) Reached Real estate transactions in the Dubai Land Department During the current week, more than 4.9 billion dirhams.

The department witnessed the registration of 856 pledges amounting to 1.64 billion dirhams, including 80 pledges of land, amounting to 417.81 million dirhams, and 776 pledges of apartments and villas, amounting to 1.23 billion dirhams.

The most important land sales, with a value of 78 million dirhams, came in Jebel Ali Industrial Zone 2, followed by a sale of 37 million dirhams in Gezira 2, followed by a sale of 37 million dirhams in Gezira 2.

The Nad Al Sheba region ranked third in the regions in terms of the number of sales; It recorded 24 pledges worth 59 million dirhams, followed by the fourth Al-Habiya area, with 8 sales worth 28 million dirhams, and a third in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, with 5 sales of 21 million dirhams.

With regard to the most important sales of apartments and villas, a pledge of 31 million dirhams came in the Al-Jadaf area, the most important of which was followed by a pledge of 23 million dirhams in the Business Bay area, and finally a pledge of 16 million dirhams in the Business Bay area.

The fourth district of Warsan led the regions in terms of the number of sales of apartments and villas. It recorded 96 pledges of 23 million dirhams, followed by Dubai Marina with 78 pledges of 153 million dirhams, and a third in Business Bay with 75 pledges at a value of 135 million dirhams.

The value of mortgages amounted to 2.88 billion dirhams, of which 93 mortgages of land worth 921.51 million dirhams and 278 mortgages of villas and apartments valued at 1.96 billion dirhams, and the most important of which was in Wadi Al-Safa 7, with a value of 713 million dirhams, and another in the Business Bay area, at a value of 628 million dirhams.

The grants witnessed the registration of 50 donations with a value of 374.78 million dirhams, the most important of which was in the Palm Jumeirah area, with a value of 140 million dirhams, and another in the Business Bay area, with a value of 115 million dirhams.