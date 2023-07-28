an earthquake magnitude 4.8 and originating at a depth of about 129 kilometers, this Thursday night shook a sector of the Amazon province of Morona Santiagoin the southeast of Ecuador, with no reports of victims or material damage.

The Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School reported that the tremor occurred at 08:38 pm local time, some 36 kilometers from the city of Macas, the capital of the province.

The epicenter of the telluric movement was located at 2.01 degrees south latitude and 78.27 degrees west longitude, with a hypocenter located 129 kilometers deep, the IG specified on its website.

(You can read: Earthquake in the department of Cundinamarca: where and what was its magnitude?).

The earthquake, of which there are no reports indicating that it was felt by the population, It was located in an area close to the Sangay National Park, where the active volcano of the same name stands.

In a statement, the IG indicated that weak intensities (III) were reported throughout the country.

“Earthquakes like this, which occur deep in the east, are usually felt in the coastal provinces because seismic waves propagate easily through the interface formed by the Nazca and South American plates. Also due to the depth, the generation of aftershocks is unlikely”, they pointed out.

(Also: Strong tremor in Colombia: this was the earthquake that occurred on Friday, July 21).

Ecuador is subjected to great seismic activity because it is located in the so-called subduction zone, a submarine region where the Nazca plate collides with the South American continental shelf near the coastal profile.



Likewise, the interior of the Ecuadorian territory is crossed by numerous systems of geological faults linked to the Andes mountain range, which also affects the seismic activity of the country.

LATEST NEWS EDITOR*

*With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Urgent: they report a strong earthquake in El Salvador, 6.5 magnitude

– An earthquake was reported over the Pacific Ocean, near the Chocó coast, at dawn

-Tremors in Colombia this Sunday: where did they go and what was their magnitude?