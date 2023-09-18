A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the municipality of Marradi, in the province of Florence, this morning at 5.10am: the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) reports it on its website. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 3 km south-west of Marradi. Numerous phone calls from people requesting information have been received at 112, but at the moment only one request for intervention was made by the Marradi fire brigade detachment for a check carried out at an RSA facility with a negative outcome.

Schools closed

At the disposal of the National Operations Center of the Fire Brigade, the team from the Borgo San Lorenzo detachment and the command official are reaching the Marradi detachment. Meanwhile, on the Facebook page of the Municipality of Marradi, it is announced that «following the earthquake shocks recorded in the last few hours, we inform you that, today, Monday 18 September, schools of all levels will be closed as a precaution. At the moment there is no significant damage.”

Giani’s words

The strong earthquake, of magnitude 4.8, recorded this morning in the province of Florence, with its epicenter in Maradi, was “felt in many areas of Tuscany”. At the moment, «there are no particularly critical situations following the earthquake with its epicenter in Marradi. Checks of buildings and structures will continue.” The president of Tuscany Eugenio Giani wrote it on social media.

Shock also felt in the areas of Emilia affected by the flood

The shock was distinctly felt in various areas of nearby Romagna hit by the May floods, in particular in the internal areas of the provinces of Forli-Cesena and Ravenna. The Forlì firefighters are checking for cracks in some houses, at the moment there are no people involved. Many calls to the operations room from frightened citizens. Reports of damage are being investigated. In the afternoon, the visit of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella to Forlì is scheduled, for the opening of the school year, with the XXIII edition of “Tutti a Scuola”.

