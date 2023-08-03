70% of land and air carriers in the postal sector have said enough to 4-72, the Colombian state postal company. After other formulas to resolve the absence of contracts and a debt of 56,000 million pesos (about 14 million dollars) have failed, the vast majority of logistics operators in the sector have suspended mail distribution for the company since Wednesday. It is, in a few words, the collapse of an essential public service in cities and remote corners of a country that is poorly communicated and inaccessible to most courier companies.

Thousands of Colombians will stop receiving their shipments for an uncertain time. An episode that inevitably evokes the case of the old colonel who, in García Márquez’s novel, returned time after time, empty-handed, after visiting the port post office in search of his war veteran’s pension. The future of 4-72, which collects his name from the coordinates of the most central point in Colombia, seems troubled. After years of erratic service, the company has only racked up debt, especially since the pandemic. Congresswoman Carolina Arbeláez, from the right-wing and opposition Cambio Radical, estimates the black hole of the last three years at 120,000 million pesos (about 30 million dollars).

The wide range of complaints about inaccurate and unpredictable service, moreover, is only increasing. With hardly any injections of State resources, the company has strongly felt the irruption of the digital world. And without money to spare, the modernization and digitization of its services is still no more than a simple desire. That is why from time to time voices arise from different sectors that object to its viability.

This year, however, a note of optimism has emerged within a gray panorama. All indications point to the fact that the accounting situation has improved since the arrival of the electronic engineer Diego Huertas to the management of 4-72 at the end of 2022. According to official figures, in April and May the company generated profits for the first time in over a year for 9,400 million pesos (2.3 million dollars).

Nothing to hide the fact that Colombians have resented the negative consequences of mismanagement. According to public data, the flow of parcels managed by the company has plummeted 55% in the last 3 years, despite the worldwide increase in sales of digital shipments. And in parallel, logistics expenses, which are covered with the company’s own profits and not from the treasury, as is commonly thought, have skyrocketed by 40%.

Thus it is not surprising that the post offices of 4-72 often become a hive of dissatisfied customers. “The operating model has to change,” says Congresswoman Carolina Arbeláez, “because this is a public commercial company that does not receive resources from the State, and competes with very profitable private players.” She also recounts that, despite the fact that the digital messaging service skyrocketed during the pandemic, the weaknesses in the 4-72 operation worsened.

The lawyer expert in postal issues Felipe Aristizábal explains that the market in Colombia moves about 2 billion pesos annually. 90% is concentrated in the regular mail service, and the remaining 10% is channeled through express courier services, according to official figures for 2018. For Aristizábal, the charges are unbalanced: “The postal monopoly, for Constitution, belongs to the Colombian State. But 4-72, due to its ten-year concession contract, exploits less than 10% of an exclusive market in which it even pays 46,000 million”. In contrast, private companies only have to pay for a cheaper courier license, and, added to the illegal ones, they take the largest share of contracts and shipments without there being an effective monitoring and control mechanism over their operations.

A second point, adds Aristizábal, is anchored to an emergency decree issued during the pandemic. The 2020 legislative measure sought to expedite the Napoleonic procedures of a country like Colombia and allowed all State notifications to be sent by email. That decision, according to a union report, decreased the company’s income by 80%.

Miguel Ángel Mejía chairs Sintrapostal, the union that brings together some 700 of the 4,300 people employed by the company. In his opinion, the deterioration in recent years has to do with the way in which governments have raffled off the leadership of 4-72 as part of the political booty. He recounts that during the years of the conservative Iván Duque’s mandate (2018-2022) four directors were in charge of the postal service. “Inexperienced people. Politicians. Without any knowledge of the industry or the sector. That, added to the State’s ignorance regarding the potential of the business, has left us abandoned and at the mercy of the political machines of the day”. He says that each president changes leadership from one year to the next: “While the logistics sector grew by 40% during the pandemic, we only made losses for three years.”

What should be changed to straighten the course? The trade unionist argues that the path followed by the current director is the correct one. To begin with, he indicates, he made cuts to the transportation line: “New business channels have been opened. Sales have improved in six months. And the president of the company has a commercial vision because he worked for many years in 4-72 ″.

That is why Carolina Arbeláez, who has been part of a parliamentary commission to monitor the issue, expresses her concern about rumors of a possible new change in management: “This is a person who knows the sector. The most important. She promoted a crash plan to generate profits. And now there is a plan from the ruling party to remove him from office to set a political quota.

The representative of the right-wing Cambio Radical recalls that Huertas has a two-year contract: “The change would be a mistake and we would have to pay compensation for one billion pesos.” However, the urgent challenge for 4-72, the sources specify, must focus on accelerating the technological process. An unavoidable requirement to turn the company into a competitive player with a vocation for service: “This is the only company that guarantees Colombians that their mail will reach every corner of the country,” concludes Arbeláez. And the only one capable of ensuring that, from Mocoa to Punta Gallina, citizens do not have to wait for their letters years late. As only happens in the imaginary world of García Márquez.

