registered magnitude 4.7 earthquake in the northeast of the town of Guacamayas, municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas in Michoacanconfirmed State Civil Protection.

The National Seismological Service indicated that the earthquake occurred at 09:46 hours this Monday, June 5.

Civil Protection of the State affirmed that up to now no damage was reported and it was imperceptible in most of the state.

However, the public was asked report any mishap to the emergency number 911.

The last earthquake registered in Michoacán was on June 2 at 9:52 p.m. southwest of Periban, according to the National Seismological Service.

