The Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, stated that the current academic year witnessed a growth in the number of students enrolled in private schools in the Emirate of Dubai, by 4.5% compared to the end of the last academic year.

He said in a press statement: “Today, more than 326,000 students are enrolled in private schools in Dubai for the current academic year, an increase of 4.5% compared to the end of the last academic year.”

He added that “recording steady and stable growth rates is evidence of the school education sector providing quality teaching and learning with international standards, and the attractiveness of the UAE and Dubai as an international destination for families for life and work, within an integrated system characterized by transparency and clarity, as well as the commitment of the educational community to provide an educational experience for all.” Students with high quality standards. We are grateful to the private schools, school leaders, teachers, parents and students for their ongoing support to education in Dubai.”

The school sector in Dubai continues to achieve stable growth rates for the third year in a row, with four new private schools joining the educational community in Dubai with the start of the current academic year, including a branch of a prestigious international school dating back more than 600 years.

The new schools, which will enter service during the new academic year, offer a variety of options that meet the needs of parents, with a total capacity of approximately 7000 academic seats within three different educational curricula: the British curriculum, the American curriculum, and the International Baccalaureate curriculum. Dubai Investments.

Dubai hosts about 10 branches of prestigious international schools, which reflects the emirate’s position as an attractive destination for the best and most important educational institutions, whether at the level of school or university education, just as it attracts the best specialized cadres in various fields from all over the world to its various vital sectors.

