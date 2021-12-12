4.5 days.. perseverance, humping and hard work

Our days are hopeful, we have humped wings, we have been refining the paths of success, and we are almost traveling in the eyes of unbridled horses. Some may feel chills, as long mornings of sleep go to waste and because they are accustomed to spending time slumbering until the limbs become numb, and the muscles of the body sag.

But all of that will disappear, with the awakening of the morning, and with washing hands with soap and water, removing the darkness of the night and opening up to the day of a working Friday, revealing the secret of the ant that awakened its resolve early and leaked between the nooks and crannies, and started looking for a grain of rice, or sugar, or golden wheat Shining on the plate.

This is how it will look when we beat the sun for clarity, record the wave with activity, and compete with birds with joy, and we look at the high branches hanging with fruits and flowers, and what the mornings hide from the rich sustenance, and a rich bite.

Work on Fridays is the endeavor of those loyal to nature and probing the nobles in their search for the trait of a decent life, and the value of movement in circulating blood in the body, and pumping energy into the furnace of the mind.

We need this dynamism, in the culture of daily work, in the thought of integration with the economic cycle of the world, and in the possession of the steering wheel towards the horizon. What is higher, because the sky has no roof, and our roof is beyond the stars, and above the clouds.

This is how the days taught us while we peruse the scene, as we follow the horses that leap, do not stumble, and pour their breath on the lip of reality, praying for a strong will, solid determination, and a dream that does not bend, and whose stick does not break, because it is the dream of those who write history epics of victory, and those who write the name The Emirates, with letters the color of the sun, and those who cast the nation’s necklaces out of the luster of determination and determination to reach, achieve the most beautiful achievements, complete projects, and greatest ambitions.

Just as we have preceded countries with civilization hundreds and thousands of years, we have reached, during the fifty years, the entrapment of the cloud.

In four and a half days, we will light up the nights with the lamps of the self-reconciled “I”, and we will be able to achieve what others have not achieved in days, months, and years.

The Emirates is an imaginary being that has, with creativity, features, qualities, and traits, and the wheel of skills will not stop providing everything that is wonderful and original, serving the interests of the country, fulfilling wishes, and achieving aspirations.