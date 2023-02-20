The first day of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions, which are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, witnessed the announcement of the Tawazun Council, the independent government agency that works closely with the Ministry of Defense and security agencies. In the UAE, to enhance purchasing value through innovative systems for managing acquisitions and balancing operations, it announced the signing of 11 deals with a total value of 4.5 billion dirhams with local and international companies.

The official spokesman for the Tawazun Council, Zayed Al-Muraikhi, said that the total local deals for the first day of the “IDEX and NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions amounted to six deals with a value of 2.3 billion dirhams, which included a contract with Halcon, a subsidiary of the Edge Group of Companies, to purchase the (THUNDER P3) system at a value of 2.14 billion dirhams, and the contract With Maplin Marine Systems and Services Company to provide technical support services for ships and boats at a value of 78 million dirhams, and a contract with Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al-Bahar Company to provide technical support services for Caterpillar mechanisms at a value of 45 million dirhams, and a contract with Atlas Communications Company to purchase SR HAWK and automatic radars A portable vehicle at a value of 26 million dirhams, a contract with Romco International to purchase a serpentine blaster at a value of 4 million dirhams, and a contract with Al-Hamra Trading Establishment to supply and maintain security inspection equipment, detection devices and dealing with explosives at a value of 8 million dirhams.

For his part, Majid Al-Jabri, the spokesperson for the Tawazun Council, said that the total international deals for the first day of the “IDEX and NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions amounted to five deals worth 2.2 billion dirhams, including a contract with PT PAL INDONESIA to purchase a multi-tasking vessel with a length of 163 meters at a value of 1.5 billion dirhams. And a contract with the French company Thales to purchase detection radars of the type “GM403” at a value of 421 million dirhams, and a contract with the American company ATK to purchase ammunition at a value of 202 million dirhams, and a contract with the French company MBDA to provide technical support services for missiles at a value of 92 million dirhams, and a contract with the company ROHDE & German SCHWARZ to provide technical support services for wireless systems at a value of three million dirhams.

Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said that this year’s edition of the exhibition is the largest edition of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2023” and the Maritime Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX 2023”, since the launch of the first IDEX exhibition three decades ago in the year 1993, where this event is organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense in the country, during the period 20-24 February 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

He pointed out that 65 countries are participating in this year’s edition, an increase of 10% over the previous session, and it attracts 41 national pavilions, with a growth rate of 17% compared to the previous session in 2021, adding that the two exhibitions attracted the participation of more than 367 official delegations from various countries. The world, where the current session is witnessing the participation of nine new countries for the first time, namely: Uzbekistan, Ireland, Nigeria, Montenegro, Kuwait, Lithuania, Bangladesh, Colombia in addition to Monaco. This year’s edition is expected to attract more than 130,000 visitors from senior Personalities, decision-makers and professionals from all over the world.