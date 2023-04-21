Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

On the Mediterranean island of Sicily, which is also popular among German tourists, the ground shook violently. However, there was no damage.

Catania – Moment of shock in Sicily: On Friday afternoon (April 21) there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Italian Mediterranean island. The quake, whose epicenter was registered in front of the port city of Catania, was said to have been clearly felt around 2 p.m. in the area at the foot of the Etna volcano, according to local media reports.

It was probably just a brief shock: According to Italian civil protection, there was no damage. According to initial findings, no one was injured.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the port city of Catania. Here the earth shook with a magnitude of 4.4. (symbol photo) © Imago

Earthquake in Sicily: the earth in Italy shakes again and again – the most violent incident on the Mediterranean island

Due to the geological conditions, tremors occur again and again in Italy. The southern and Mediterranean region in particular is one of the tectonically very active areas. In Tuscany, whose coast borders the Mediterranean Sea across the Tyrrhenian Sea, the earth shook so violently in February that some schools and universities had to remain closed. Authorities reported a magnitude 3.5 earthquake.

Not noticeable 2.0 to 4.0 Little or not noticeable, but measurable 4.0 to 6.0 Clearly noticeable and audible, can cause minor damage 6.0 to 7.0 May cause destruction in populated areas 7.0 to 9.0 Can cause severe destruction over large areas 9.0 to 10.0 Can lead to devastating destruction Over 10.0 Has never been measured

In 2009 and 2016, violent magnitude 6 tectonic collisions in central Italy killed more than 300 people; they are among the strongest earthquakes since records began. Probably the most devastating earthquake in Italy is also said to have taken place in Sicily: According to ISAAC, an Italian earthquake protection company, a 7.4 magnitude tremor shook the island in 1693.

Recently, there have been increasing reports of earthquakes worldwide: tremors in Croatia are said to have been felt as far away as Bavaria. US researchers are expecting a superquake in the northwest of the country in the next few years, which could come from an inconspicuous hole in the sea floor. (dpa/rku)