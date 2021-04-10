E.intracht Frankfurt has spectacularly won the top game in the Bundesliga and is rapidly approaching its first-time Champions League participation. Led by the striker duo Luka Jovic and André Silva, the fourth place in the table from Hesse defeated VfL Wolfsburg 4: 3 (2: 1) on Saturday, moving up to one point against Lower Saxony.

Daichi Kamada (8th minute), Jovic (27th), Silva (54th) and Erik Durm (61st) scored the goals for Eintracht, which one week after the 2-1 in Dortmund the next important points for a premier class -Premier collected.

Despite a strong performance and numerous chances, Wolfsburg left the field as a loser for the first time after three league wins in a row. The opening goal of the strong national player Ridle Baku (6th) as well as the goal by Wout Weghorst (46th) and the own goal by Tuta (85th) were not enough to maintain or even extend the lead over the pursuers.

Before that, VfL had won the last four guest games in Frankfurt’s World Cup arena. With 54 points, Oliver Glasner’s team is still on course for the Champions League, the pursuers from Dortmund and Leverkusen are already a long way behind after a few mistakes.

In front of the empty stands due to the corona, it was not only the high level of play of both teams that caught the eye, but also the loud chants of the Eintracht supporters. They were posted in front of the stadium and started cheering on just in time for kick-off. At halftime, around 75 fans could be seen in front of the locked entrances, and they continued to sing cheerfully even after the break.

VfL first set the tone on the pitch. The lead through Baku after a nice long-range shot into the far corner was only the logical consequence. Before that, Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp had already parried with a foot defense against Yannick Gerhardt (3rd).

Frankfurt had big problems with the enormous force of the guests, but responded in their own way: with a great offensive class. The quick equalization after Baku’s leading goal was proof of the high level of skill that head coach Adi Hütter has promoted in recent months. After a cross from the right, Sebastian Rode let the ball roll through his legs, Kamada finished precisely into the corner.



The ball is in the goal, the players cheer: Erik Durm (lying) succeeds 4: 2 against Wolfsburg.

:



Image: EPA





An open game developed in which Wolfsburg repeatedly had dangerous scenes. Baku and striker Weghorst (20th) shot just wide of the goal before Jovic, after excellent preparatory work by storm colleague Silva, scored the second Frankfurt goal with a good finish – the game was turned.

Even after the change, the duel remained gripping – and rich in highlights. Weghorst scored directly with a deflected shot to equalize earned in this phase. But the unity did not let up and earned chance after chance. First Silva scored his 23rd goal of the season, a short time later he missed a 100 percent opportunity on the post, but the margin was converted by 2014 world champion Durm to 4-2. The connection through Tuta’s own goal came too late to really catch up.