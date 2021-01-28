Since last December, Granada and its metropolitan area are registering a lot of seismic activity. Especially notable are the movements of the last five days, in which hup to four earthquakes of more than 4 degrees. They have joined this afternoon two new tremors, with values ​​between 3.6 and 4.3 degrees.

The first happened at 7:06 p.m. and its epicenter was set in Santa Fe. The earthquake has been superficial, a kilometer deep, so the citizens have been able to feel it, As reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN) and the 112 emergency center.

Therefore, half an hour after it occurred, the emergency services have attended at least 64 ads from Chauchina, Maracena and Atarfe. All these municipalities are located in the metropolitan area and there has been no personal injury to regret.

More intensity

Also with an epicenter in Santa Fe, At 7:49 p.m. on Thursday, the second earthquake was reported, whose intensity was 4.3 degrees. Five kilometers deep, its virulence has been greater than that of the first.

The union of tremors hhas caused some damage, such as landslides and subsidence in an abandoned building located between Cruces and Pintor Velázquez streets in this Granada town.

The stop: 4.5 degrees

Between last Saturday and this Thursday, the National Geographic Institute has detected 481 tremors in the surroundings of the towns of Atarfe and Santa Fe. Four of them have exceeded 4 degrees, being the most intense of 4.5 degrees last Tuesday. It caused some material damage like cracks or falling of rubble and tiles.