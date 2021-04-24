D.he Adler Mannheim and Eisbären Berlin were shaky – but unlike Red Bull Munich they don’t fall: the two favorites are in the play-off semi-finals of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) after hard-fought victories. Mannheim won after a three-goal deficit against the Straubing Tigers 4: 3 (0: 2, 0: 1, 3: 0, 1: 0) after extra time and thus decided the series 2: 1 for themselves. In the semifinals it is now against the Grizzlys Wolfsburg.

“It is an indescribable feeling to have turned this game,” said Mannheim’s winning goal scorer Nicolas Krämmer at MagentaSport: “That shows the character of this team. We didn’t want it to be over. “

Berlin won the decisive quarter-final duel against the Iserlohn Roosters 5: 3 (0: 2, 4: 1, 1: 0) and now meets Munich-defeated ERC Ingolstadt. Wolfsburg won its series with a 3: 2 (1: 0, 1: 1, 0: 1, 1: 0) after extra time with the Fischtown Pinguins in Bremerhaven.

Co-favorite Red Bull Munich had already suffered their second defeat in Ingolstadt on Thursday and was eliminated. Before the play-offs, Berlin had finished first in the north group, Mannheim was the best team in the south. The semi-finals will also be played in the best of three mode, with the next week being played on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Mannheim was already 2-0 down after ten minutes, Travis James Mulock (5th) and Corey Tropp (10th) scored for Straubing. In the second third Antoine Laganiere increased (31st), the eagles wobbled tremendously. Only in the third section did the favorite turn up, was now far superior and came out through Sinan Akdag (50th), Brendan Shinnimin (52nd) and Thomas Larkin (55th). Krämmer decided the game in overtime.

And in Berlin, too, the game began under the opposite sign: Marko Friedrich (3rd / 9th) scored twice, the polar bears trailed behind. Matthew White (21./30./32.) Turned the game single-handedly with three goals, Kristopher Foucault (33.) and Ryan McKiernan (52.) followed suit.