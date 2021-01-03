The first of the two prescribed doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered to 4,225,756 US residents. Such data are cited on Saturday, January 2, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is noted that a total of 13 million 71 thousand 925 doses of vaccine were sent to US medical institutions,

Vaccinations were carried out with Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, previously approved by the regulator.

On December 31, US President Donald Trump announced that the country’s authorities will provide the entire population of the country with a vaccine against COVID-19 in early 2021, after which they will begin mass deliveries of the vaccine to other countries.

In early December, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the deaths of six people during research on a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Earlier on January 2, Johns Hopkins University reported that in the United States over the past day, the number of detected cases of coronavirus increased by more than 160 thousand.The total number of infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic reached 20 million 379 thousand, of which 349.9 thousand died. , about 12 million were cured.