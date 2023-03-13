An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was registered in Romania. About this on Sunday, March 12, informed European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to him, the epicenter was located at a distance of 9 km northwest of the city of Nekhoyu, with a population of 11.3 thousand people. The source lay at a depth of 110 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

At the beginning of this month, seismologist Frank Hougerbits predicted for some countries a new wave of powerful earthquakes in March 2023. He noted that the south of Japan, Indonesia, Portugal, Greece, Pakistan, part of North America and the Kuril Islands were in the most dangerous zone.

On March 10, two earthquakes were registered in the Pacific Ocean near Kamchatka. It is noted that local residents did not feel the tremors.

Earlier, on March 8, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in Kamchatka. According to local residents, the push was double and the second one was stronger.

Devastating earthquakes have engulfed a number of countries since early February. Thus, the first earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey exceeded 48 thousand people. More than 5.8 thousand people died in Syria.