4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Ecuador in the early hours of this Thursday

4.1 magnitude earthquake in Ecuador.
Colombian Geological Service
No damage related to the seismic event has been recorded.
On the morning of this Thursday, August 31, the Colombian Geological Service reported a new seismic event near Colombia.
According to the preliminary bulletin, the tremor was of magnitude 4.1 and registered around 4:38 in the morning.
Later, they confirmed that the epicenter of the tremor was in Pastaza, Ecuador.
Shortly before, at 2:34 am, the SGC also reported on another seismic event that occurred this Thursday, in Colombia, with an epicenter in Carmen del Darién, Curbaradó, Chocó.
This was of magnitude 3.1 and superficial depth, less than 30 km.
So far, no damage related to any of the mentioned seismic events has been reported.
