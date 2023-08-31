Thursday, August 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Ecuador in the early hours of this Thursday

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in World
0
4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Ecuador in the early hours of this Thursday

Close


Close

earthquake in Ecuador

4.1 magnitude earthquake in Ecuador.

Photo:

Colombian Geological Service

4.1 magnitude earthquake in Ecuador.

No damage related to the seismic event has been recorded.

On the morning of this Thursday, August 31, the Colombian Geological Service reported a new seismic event near Colombia.

According to the preliminary bulletin, the tremor was of magnitude 4.1 and registered around 4:38 in the morning.

Later, they confirmed that the epicenter of the tremor was in Pastaza, Ecuador.

Shortly before, at 2:34 am, the SGC also reported on another seismic event that occurred this Thursday, in Colombia, with an epicenter in Carmen del Darién, Curbaradó, Chocó.

This was of magnitude 3.1 and superficial depth, less than 30 km.

So far, no damage related to any of the mentioned seismic events has been reported.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#magnitude #earthquake #shook #Ecuador #early #hours #Thursday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Elon Musk challenges WhatsApp, voice and video calls even on X (the former Twitter)

Elon Musk challenges WhatsApp, voice and video calls even on X (the former Twitter)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result