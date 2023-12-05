Dhe FC St. Pauli stopped FC 08 Homburg’s winning streak in the DFB Cup and reached the quarter-finals with a win. The second division leaders won the duel with the top team in the Regionalliga West 4-1 on Tuesday evening and are now in the round of the last eight teams.

In front of 12,232 spectators in the Homburg Waldstadion, Hauke ​​Wahl (24th minute), substitute Elias Saad (64th), Marcel Hartel (69th) and Johannes Eggestein (73rd) scored for St. Pauli, which has scored in 18 competitive national games this season remains undefeated. Markus Mendler equalized for Homburg (28th).

In keeping with the course of the game, a standard situation led to the superior guests taking the lead. Wahl was lurking at the second post after a corner and shot in low. Homburg’s answer came just four minutes later. The quick equalizer came thanks to a space error and St. Pauli goalkeeper Sascha Burchert, who was unable to control a pass from Karol Mets.

Mendler quickly intervened and scored to make it 1-1. The equalizer initially seemed like a boost. The game became more open because outsider Homburg acted a little more courageously and looked for his chances going forward.

But the goals were scored by the guests, who secured victory within nine minutes after the break and thus made it through. St. Pauli is in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup for the first time since the 2021/22 season and can dream of reaching the semi-finals. The last time the Hamburg team made it to the round of the last four teams was in 2006 and failed at the hands of FC Bayern Munich.