Aerial view of Palma, the sixth city where it would be most expensive to buy all its houses. CATI CLADERA / EFE

4.1 billion euros. That is the amount that a buyer who wants to get hold of all the homes in Spain would have to pay. The Idealista portal, based on cadastral data and its current price estimates, has calculated that this is the value that the entire Spanish residential park would have. A symbolic price, of course, since it is not available to any buyer. The figure comfortably multiplies by three the value of Spanish GDP itself (1.24 trillion in 2019, waiting to know the figure of last year, which will be lower due to the pandemic) and only three countries in the world (USA, China and Japan) have a GDP greater than the outlay necessary to own all the houses in Spain.

If Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, made the unlikely decision to dedicate his entire fortune – which, according to the magazine Forbes, agreed last week to 184,000 million dollars (about 151,000 million euros) – to buy the Spanish residential park, it could be done with slightly less than 4%. But if you prefer to focus on a territory, your enormous fortune would bring you closer to keeping almost all the homes in the Canary Islands.

The portal’s projection also indicates that Catalonia is the community whose housing stock has the highest market value, 791,000 million euros, followed closely by Madrid (719,000 million). Next are Andalusia, with 619,000 million, and the Valencian Community, with 419,000 million. Four other communities exceed 100,000 million in value: the Basque Country (258,000 million), Galicia (208,000 million), the Balearic Islands (173,000 million) and the Canary Islands (160,000 million). On the contrary, La Rioja (24,000 million), Navarra (53,000 million), Cantabria (55,500 million) and Extremadura (55,600 million) are the territories where the stock of houses reaches a lower value.

By provinces, the population size (together with the high prices) of Madrid and Barcelona is decisive to place them in the first two positions with 719,000 and 595,000 million euros, respectively. Next, the weight of tourism and second homes take Malaga (199,000 million) and Alicante (189,000 million) to the third and fourth position; ahead of Valencia (185,000 million), the Balearic Islands (173,000 million), Bizkaia (127,000 million) and Seville (120,000 million). No other province has houses that, together, exceed 100,000 million in valuation. The smallest are also those where the residential park would be more affordable: buying all the houses in Soria would cost 7,400 million and those in Teruel for 9,700 million.

By cities, the first four positions also correspond to the most populated capitals. Houses in Madrid are worth 430,000 million and those in Barcelona 250,000 million. Already further away are Valencia (72,000 million) and Seville (58,000 million). Only three other Spanish capitals exceed the valuation of 50,000 million and in the three cases these are cities that occupy the top positions in population volume: Malaga (51,300 million), Palma (51,100 million) and Zaragoza (51,000 million).

Marbella is the city that, without being the capital, has the largest real estate park. Buying all of their houses would be worth € 38 billion. Vigo (25,000 million) and Gijón (22,000 million) complete this podium. The following positions are occupied by three municipalities on the outskirts of Barcelona and one in Madrid. They are Hospitalet de Llobregat (18,000 million), Sabadell (17,600 million), Badalona (17,500 million) and Pozuelo de Alarcón (16,500 million).

18,700 million euros per month of rent

The Idealista study has also calculated the value of those same houses if, instead of buying them, they wanted to rent them. In this case, some of the largest fortunes on the planet could afford the whim, although only for a very limited time since the study indicates that the income would be 18,700 million per month. Once again, Catalonia is the community where renting all its houses would be more expensive: 3,500 million per month for the 3,000 million that would have to be disbursed in Madrid. Just 1,000 million would be paid to rent the entire Basque residential park, a figure that exceeds Andalusia (2,900 million and the Valencian Community (2,000 million monthly rent). At the opposite extreme, renting all the houses in La Rioja would cost about 118 million per month. month Idealista values ​​the monthly rent of the Cantabrian residential park at 265 million and that of Extremadura at 306 million.

By cities, the rent of all the apartments in Madrid is valued at almost 1,740 million euros per month, almost double what it would cost to rent all of Barcelona (979 million). Next are Valencia (320 million), Seville (254 million), Zaragoza (222 million) and Malaga (217 million). In other words, the first six positions correspond in the same order to those of the six most populated capitals. Again, where it would be cheaper to rent all the houses in the city would be in Teruel and Soria, where 11 million and 14 million would suffice, respectively.