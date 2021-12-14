D.he small upswing of Hertha BSC under the new coach Tayfun Korkut was suddenly stopped. After an extremely poor performance on Tuesday, the Berliners conceded a 0: 4 (0: 2) bankruptcy at FSV Mainz 05 and are still close to the relegation zone with only 18 points. For the successor to Pal Dardai it was the first defeat in the third game and a serious relapse after the last growing hope in the capital. The Mainz team, on the other hand, are still involved in the fight for the European Cup places and have already exceeded the previous season’s yield (16) with 18 home points.

The lively Jae-Sung Lee (19th), Alexander Hack (41st), Silvan Widmer (49th) and Jean-Paul Boetius (80th) made the 05er victory with their hits in front of 10,000 spectators and ensured that Hertha remained without a win for the seventh time in a row in Mainz.

“You can tell that he has changed a few things. You are looking for more playful solutions. They act according to a clear plan, ”said 05 trainer Bo Svensson on the TV broadcaster Sky about the new Berlin orientation under Korkut. Much of it wasn’t to be seen in Mainz, however, because the hosts put aggressive pressing against it, which the Berliners didn’t like at all. Hertha hardly came out of their own half and lost many balls quickly.

Play in one direction only

That couldn’t go well for long. The Mainz tour by Lee was the logical consequence. After a cross from Moussa Niakhaté, Widmer headed the ball to Lee, who only had to nod off. And it went on in only one direction. Only four minutes after the Mainz lead it went haywire again in the Berlin penalty area, finally Widmer put the ball over the goal.

The Rheinhessen continued to push for the second gate. If Leandro Barreiro and Karim Onisiwo hadn’t hindered each other after a cross, Hertha keeper Alexander Schwolow would have had to get the ball out of the gate a second time (30th). At the club from the capital city with the big ambitions, the vote on the defensive was not at all right, the much acclaimed 2-0 win against the penultimate Arminia Bielefeld at the weekend was obviously not a yardstick.



Nothing to get: Tayfun Korkut and Hertha BSC in Mainz

In addition, the ailing striker Stevan Jovetic, who scored three times in the first two games under Korkut, had to leave the field after a good half an hour. Davie Selke came for the Montenegrin, who shortly afterwards, somewhat surprisingly, had the only Berlin chance in the first round (36th). But just five minutes later the shot backfired again. Again, the Hertha defense was unsorted, Hack came free to the end in a half-left position. His shot was deflected unsustainably for Schwolow.

Korkut had seen enough, brought Kevin-Prince Boateng at the break for the combative note and Marco Richter – without success. Mainz kept turning up, everything went too fast for Hertha. After Aaron’s cross, Widmer headed the ball over the line. “Second division, Hertha is there,” echoed from the stands. On top of the bitter evening, the Berlin team also suffered an injury to Suat Serdar, who had to leave the field after 56 minutes.

And it got worse: Boetius hit with a heavy shot from the edge of the penalty area. If the hosts had better exploited their chances, there could have been a real debacle.