D.he VfL Wolfsburg is only two wins away from another Europa League entry. The Bundesliga team won 4-0 (2-0) against Albanian runners-up FK Kukesi on Thursday evening, their first of a maximum of three qualifying games. The next opponent is the Ukrainian club Desna Tschernihiw next Thursday, this game will then take place in Wolfsburg.

In the Albanian capital Tirana, goalscorer Wout Weghorst (21st / 74th minute) as well as newcomers Maxence Lacroix (33rd) and Admir Mehmedi (90th) met twice for VfL in front of empty stands. “I am very happy that we were able to win so clearly,” said coach Oliver Glasner. “We played to zero and are happy to be in the next round.”

But like last Saturday in the 4: 1 in the DFB-Pokal against the regional league team Union Fürstenwalde, the wolves allowed an actually hopelessly inferior opponent too many clear chances. Goalkeeper Koen Casteels parried a penalty from Albanian Eduart Rroca (34th) just one minute after Lacroix’s goal. In the second half, Albin Gashi only hit the crossbar (58th).

Worrying about injured Arnold

Coach Oliver Glasner is likely to be even more worried about Maximilian Arnold’s injury before the first Bundesliga game on Sunday (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). He had to replace the 26-year-old midfielder on Thursday evening in the 36th minute due to pain in his foot. Should Arnold be absent against Bayer Leverkusen, this would be the fifth defensive failure after captain Josuha Guilavogui (suspended), the best defender Marin Pongracic (Pfeiffer’s glandular fever) and the two injured right-backs William and Kevin Mbabu.

The constant changes in defense are not good for the Wolfsburg game. The completely re-formed back four with the trained offensive player Felix Klaus, Guilavogui, who is still eligible to play in Tirana, the new French Lacroix and the Brazilian Paulo Otavio revealed that there was still considerable need for coordination against Kukesi.

Although no games are currently being played in the Albanian league due to a tax dispute between the clubs and the government, the outsider demanded the Bundesliga favorites more than expected. Even after the 2-0 break lead, there was no calm in the Wolfsburg game. VfL only have to qualify because at the end of the previous Bundesliga season they lost sixth place in the table to 1899 Hoffenheim.