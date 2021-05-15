The men’s and women’s teams will be at the Tokyo Games, but There could be one more Spanish representative. The 3×3 premieres on the Asian date and the women’s team is qualified for the Graz Olympic Qualification (May 26-30), which will deliver three tickets. After more than a year and a half without competing, Spain faces the Women’s Series de Mies from today. A first contact before the Austrian appointment.

FIBA has been betting heavily on this modality for years, “a potential catalyst for the development of basketball around the world,” according to the International Federation. In 2007 they decided to include it in the 2010 Youth Games and a year later the first U-18 World Cup was held. There was Ana Junyer, the person in charge of the women’s 3×3 since then and who won the gold in that championship. “I was at the beginning and I have been evolving with him. It is a kind of oasis in the summer but, for the moment, its base is 5 against 5 players, because there is no specialization. In the end everything is basketball: the concepts are the same, but the rules make it a more dynamic, exciting modality … ”.

Without specialists, but with Aitana Cuevas, the best Spanish in the ranking and who reached 3×3 by chance. “Ana called Paula (Palomares) and me, because the China World Cup was being played in October and the players from the Women’s League could not attend. We were going without having ever played and we hit the bell: we were fourth and we beat the US ”.

At 34 years old, Cuevas postponed his withdrawal (This season he has played with Leganés, who have been promoted to LF Endesa) for the olympic dream. “You can’t waste an opportunity like this for a year. Also, in the 3×3 I feel like a fish in water, because it suits my game quite well. It is a modality that I fell in love with from the beginning, although it is not easy for everyone. At first, each country tried to bring its best players and some did not adapt. You have to get used to being hit as the spaces are different”.

Junyer, who won two Euroleague with Dorna Godella in the 1990s, works with eight players (Georgina Bahí, Marta Canella, Aitana Cuevas, Vega Gimeno, Paula Palomares, Sandra Ygueravide, Gracia Alonso and Helena Oma) ahead of the Olympic Qualification. “The most important thing in 3×3 is toughness, physical and mental, because the contact is constant. You have to be agile at the mental level, because finished action is finished action. The mistake is part of the game, there is no regret. In addition, 3×3 players must have decision-making capacity, for the rhythm of the game, and self-confidence. As for the game, it is important to find the outer-inner balance. The shooting is essential, but it is also necessary to have someone dominant inside, who generates danger or fouls”.

All these indications can be given in training sessions, but not in games, because one of the peculiarities of 3×3 is that the coaches do not sit on the bench. “He gets on badly and you live the games with much more nerves, because you can’t do absolutely anything. The important thing is to be able to train so that the players are able to make all the decisions “.

The Pre-Olympic was postponed more than a year due to the pandemic and There are many unknowns about how the teams will get to the Austrian event. “Everything stopped just the week we were leaving”Junyer recalls that he trusts his team to show their face as they have always done. “In March we came from a very good dynamic of the summer. We arrived with great confidence, but we will not compete for almost two years. Although the good thing is that at that time we were very involved in 5 against 5 and now we will have more time to focus“, advises Cuevas. Spain faces a major challenge: the first 3×3 Games await.

3×3 rules