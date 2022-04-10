At least 2 are already agreed and another 2 are still under discussion. Announcement will be on May 16

After announcing the date –May 18, 2022– on which they intend to launch the single candidate of the 3rd way, the group composed of PSDB, União Brasil, MDB and Cidadania started to define which criteria will be used to choose a consensus name.

The last week was full of meetings in Brasilia of the party presidents. Two criteria accepted by the parties involved in the discussion of the single candidacy of the group have already been defined: voting intention and number of votes in the last elections.

Another 2 still cause debate: rejection and bench size.

Among the candidates, João Doria is the name of the PSDB, and Simone Tebet, from the MDB). União Brasil will announce its on April 14 – the party’s president, Luciano Bivaris the one who is most likely to be chosen.

Sergio Moro, who left Podemos and joined União Brasil and said, after giving up the pre-candidacy, that he was still a pre-candidate, he runs out. In the new party, however, his name has little appeal among the leaders.

On Friday (8.Apr.2022), the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (União Brasil), declared support for Doria in the electoral race. He is a political ally of ACM Neto (União Brasil), which will be a candidate for the Bahian government.

Doria on TV

Doria’s group believes that it has an asset to grow in the polls until the candidate’s choice date: the spots Party nationals will air from April 26 to May 10. The former governor will be the main star in national advertisements and in states without a candidate for government.

Doria started the week she started working at least 1 day a week in Brasília. His political office was set up inside the PSDB’s headquarters. And the slogan of this moment of the campaign was chosen: “Brazil has a way. The way is Doria“.

The former governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, does not appear so far in the group calculations. Reason: not pre-candidate. Tebet said next to the gaucho that Doria is the toucan pre-candidate.

Vice is another story

The deputy will be chosen only later, and no name is ruled out. Current pre-applications do not count towards this calculation. Poder360 found out with members of the PSDB and MDB involved in the discussion that the vice depends on the head. It would have to be a complementary profile.