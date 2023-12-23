FAB flight arrived in Brazil with 30 Brazilians and family members; it was the government's 12th flight with people from the conflict area

The 3rd FAB (Brazilian Air Force) flight with repatriates from the Gaza Strip arrived in Brazil. The KC-30 plane took off from Cairo (Egypt) at 4:55 pm (Brasília time) on Friday (Dec 22) and landed at 6:53 am this Saturday (Dec 23) at the Brasília Air Base.

The group is made up of 30 people. On Thursday (Dec 21), the group received authorization to cross the Rafah border, in the south of the Gaza Strip, towards Egypt, where they were welcomed by Brazilian diplomats. Now, they will receive medical care and support for issuing immigration regularization documents.

On Thursday, the FAB flight that took off to pick up the repatriates also brought humanitarian aid to Gaza, with 150 portable water purifiers, equipped with a voltaic “kit” (solar panel, vehicle inverter and charge controller) to increase the autonomy of energy. The equipment has a production capacity, per unit, of more than 5,000 liters of water per day.

Since the start of the Middle East conflict on October 7, Gaza has been deprived of food, water, energy and fuel by Israel's siege of the territory, controlled by Hamas. Some humanitarian aid trucks are entering the border with Egypt, loaded with food and medicine. Non-governmental organizations say the quantity is insufficient.

According to the government, since October 10, 1,556 Brazilians have already been repatriated from conflict zones. This Saturday's flight (Dec 23) was the FAB's 12th with Brazilians and close family members who were in Israel or Palestine and who were interested in leaving the region.

UN resolution

On Friday (Dec 22), the Security Council of UN (United Nations) approved a resolution to monitor and intensify humanitarian aid destined for the war-torn region. The proposal was presented by the United Arab Emirates and received 13 votes in favor. The United States and Russia abstained.

The resolution establishes that the parties involved in the conflict “enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of large-scale humanitarian assistance directly to the Palestinian civilian population across the Gaza Strip.” The document also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 76 kB).