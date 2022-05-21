McLaren goes out first. Gasly’s Alpha Tauri doesn’t get that far: it catches fire as soon as it leaves the pit box. Brand is also a thing with Mick Schumacher’s Haas – his right rear brake kicks in. Both Ferraris immediately show that they are fast. Max Verstappen waits a long time and ends up in second place on his first laps between Leclerc and Sainz.

Also in their second run the Ferraris are one blow faster than the rest; Verstappen is then again 0.7 seconds behind. Hamilton is not doing as well as yesterday and has to tolerate Magnussen and Bottas in front of him. Russell manages to find more speed and takes the second fastest time.

With 10 minutes from the end, Verstappen comes out again and sets the second fastest time, behind Leclerc. Hamilton is also doing better, he is one tenth behind our world champion. In his last run, Verstappen is still seven thousandths of a second from Leclerc, and Russell briefly passes Hamilton. But everything is close together – will be an exciting qualification!

Leclerc Verstappen Russell Hamilton Sainz

What time does F1 start in Spain?

Saturday 21 May 2022

Qualification: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 22 May 2022

Race: 3:00 PM