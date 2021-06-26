Valtteri Bottas did not end the Friday of this race weekend well. Because he spun in the pit lane, he received a three-place grid penalty from the stewards. He already knows that he will not start from pole position tomorrow.

Most teams have already done a lot of laps yesterday, because they expected rain. The rain still hasn’t arrived, so it’s taking a while before the drivers get onto the track. If the cars do show up, Verstappen will continue his good form and stay about three and a half tenths ahead of Hamilton’s second time.

The Red Bull seems to be especially stronger in a straight line than Mercedes. The Honda power unit was upgraded for France and new oil is also used. This combination ensures that Mercedes is suddenly no longer the fastest on the straight.

Nevertheless, Hamilton closes this 3rd free practice of the 2021 Styrian GP as fastest. During his last fast lap, Verstappen encounters traffic, causing him to lose time. In the round after that, his time is removed by track limits. So it remains exciting until qualifying who is fastest on the Red Bull Ring.

3rd free practice of the 2021 Styria GP

01. Lewis Hamilton

02. Max Verstappen

03. Valtteri Bottas

04. Sergio Perez

05. Yuki Tsunoda

Dates and times of the 2021 Styria GP

Saturday 26 June 2021

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday 27 June 2021

Race: 3:00 p.m.