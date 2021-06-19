Yesterday Max Verstappen was fastest in the second practice in France. Still, Red Bull was not completely satisfied with the car. That is why they and the other teams have made the necessary adjustments to get the most out of the car. However, the teams are in no rush to test the set-up changes, as we see almost no cars on the track for the first 15 minutes.

If the drivers start with the fast times, Verstappen is the fastest again at the beginning. Mercedes manages to hit back with a fast time. Then the adjustments Red Bull made last night will pay off. At the end of this third practice, Verstappen crushes Bottas’ fastest time by more than seven tenths.

Hamilton has it a lot harder this weekend. He has been driving behind his teammate since yesterday and is now almost a second behind Verstappen. However, Lewis has already shown that he can pull off a lightning-fast qualifying lap, so Verstappen should not celebrate too early.

3rd free practice of the 2021 French GP

01. Max Verstappen

02. Valtteri Bottas

03. Carlos Sainz

04. Sergio Perez

05. Lewis Hamilton

Dates and times of the 2021 French GP

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday 20 June 2021

Race: 3:00 PM