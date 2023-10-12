KC-390 is expected to arrive in Guarulhos (SP) on Friday (Oct 13); in total, 424 have already been repatriated

The 3rd FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane sent to Israel to rescue Brazilians took off at 11:55 am this Thursday (12.Oct.2023) from Tel Aviv heading to Guarulhos International Airport (SP). The KC-390 carries 69 passengers and will make two technical stops, one in Lisbon and another in Cape Verde, before landing in Brazil. Without giving details about the duration of the flight, the government said that the plane should arrive on Friday. The first plane sent returned to Brazil in the early hours of Wednesday (Oct 11) with 211 Brazilians. The 2nd landed in Rio de Janeiro bringing 214 people in the early hours of this Thursday (Oct 12).