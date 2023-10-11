Aircraft awaits authorization to land in Tel Aviv; first flight returned to Brazil on Wednesday with 211 repatriated Brazilians

The 3rd FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane sent to Israel to rescue and transport Brazilians in the country stopped in Rome, Italy, this Wednesday (11.Oct.2023). From there, the aircraft will depart for Tel Aviv. The first plane sent returned to Brazil in the early hours of this Wednesday with 211 Brazilians. Named Operation Returning in Peace, the measure will bring together, in total, 6 FAB planes to repatriate 900 Brazilians who wish to return to Brazil amid the conflict between the Israeli government and Hamas.