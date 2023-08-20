According to the senator, he “has no intelligence at all” and could not find evidence to accuse Bolsonaro and Zambelli

the senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) defined Walter Delgatti Neto as a “3rd rate hacker”. According to her, his testimony to the CPI on the 8th of January demonstrated his incapacity.

“I thought he was a smart hacker. […] After everything that has happened, I am convinced that he has no intelligence at all.”declared the senator to the Power360 this Sunday (20.Aug.2023).

Damares claimed that Delgatti was misguided by his defense. For her, the hacker went to the commission with the aim of making a kind of award-winning denunciation against the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP). The congresswoman said he didn’t have enough evidence to back up the allegations.

“I think that [os advogados] they said that if he said anything, he would benefit from pity. […] He accuses the right of having sought him out. He accuses Carla Zambelli and the [ex-]president [Bolsonaro]. But he didn’t prove itsaid the senator.

UNDERSTAND

Deputy Carla Zambelli is accused of hiring hacker Walter Delgatti to invade systems of the Judiciary. The CNJ (National Council of Justice) was hacked and false documents and release permits were entered into the BNMP (National Bank of Arrest Warrants).

The PF (Federal Police) named the operation that investigates the case 3FA. the corporation carried out a search and seizure at the deputy’s house on August 2nd.

There are accusations that Zambelli would have triggered the hacker at Bolsonaro’s request. The objective would be to prove a supposed theory of fraud in the electoral process.

Delgatti testified at the CPI on the 8th of January on Thursday (17.Aug). In testimony to the commission, he supported the accusations against Zambelli and Bolsonaro.

