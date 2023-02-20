3R Petroleum, a publicly traded Brazilian company that focuses on oil and gas production, has several vacancies open for different areas, such as Finance, Production and Information Technology.

As the company operates where there is the possibility of extracting fuel, most opportunities are concentrated in the states of RJ and RN, with only one in Bahia.

To see all vacancies and apply, simply access the company website on the Gupy platform.

+ Santander opens vacancies for internships; learn how to apply

+ Petrobras opens registration for a technical level contest with 373 vacancies

Check out some opportunities to access directly:

Production

Polo Potiguar Project

Financial sector

The 3R Petroleum post has several vacancies for RJ and RN; see how to sign up appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Petroleum #vacancies #apply