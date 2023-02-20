3R Petroleum, a publicly traded Brazilian company that focuses on oil and gas production, has several vacancies open for different areas, such as Finance, Production and Information Technology.
As the company operates where there is the possibility of extracting fuel, most opportunities are concentrated in the states of RJ and RN, with only one in Bahia.
To see all vacancies and apply, simply access the company website on the Gupy platform.
Check out some opportunities to access directly:
Production
- DRILLING ENGINEER SR RIO DE JANEIRO / RJ
- RESERVOIR ENGINEER SR RIO DE JANEIRO / RJ
- INTERVENTION INSPECTOR AT POÇOS MOSSORÓ / RN
- JR GEOLOGIST RIO DE JANEIRO / RJ
- WELL DRILLING SUPERVISOR (COMPANY MAN) ITAGUAÇU DA BAHIA / BA
Polo Potiguar Project
- PRODUCTION ENGINEER ALTO DO RODRIGUES / RN
- EQUIP. MAINTENANCE ENGINEER DYNAMIC SR MOSSORÓ / RN
- MEASUREMENT ENGINEER PL GUAMARÉ / RN
- O&M PROGRAMMER ALTO DO RODRIGUES / RN
Financial sector
- FULL FISCAL ANALYST – INDIRECT MOSSORÓ / RN
- JR TAX ANALYST NITERÓI / RJ
- TAX ANALYST PL – INDIRECT GUAMARÉ / RN
- FULL TAX ANALYST – INDIRECT RIO DE JANEIRO / RJ
- SENIOR TAX ANALYST – TAX PLANNING RIO DE JANEIRO / RJ
- JOINT VENTURE ANALYST RIO DE JANEIRO / RJ
