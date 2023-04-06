SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Shares of oil company 3R Petroleum rose on Thursday, and led percentage gains on the Ibovespa, after analysts assessed the company’s new certification of oil and gas reserves as less negative than expected.

At 1:20 pm (Brasília time), the share of 3R rose 4.41%, to 28.9 reais, with stable oil abroad and a drop in the Ibovespa. Even so, the paper accumulated a loss of 23.4% in the year.

The document released the night before by 3R, based on what was drawn up by the independent expert consultancy DeGolyer and MacNaughton, showed that the company had at the end of last year proven reserves of 367.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, down 2 .5% compared to a year earlier. Already the proven and probable reserves, given closely watched by the market, fell 1.5% year on year, to 516 million.

3R also released investment projections of US$6.1 per barrel for the development of proven and probable reserves, against US$5.9 in the previous year.

“Reported numbers were better than the market feared, as our recent interactions with investors suggested that many were expecting a significant increase in investment and plummeting volumes,” wrote BTG Pactual analysts Pedro Soares and Thiago Duarte.

For Andre Vidal and Helena Kelm, from XP, although the data came in better than expected, they are “marginally negative” in the annual comparison.

In the session, the Ibovespa fell 0.16%. In the oil sector, Prio rose 3.79% after disclosing initial production at a well in Campo de Frade above expectations, and Petrobras retreated 0.94%.

(By Andre Romani)