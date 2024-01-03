3M is preparing to launch the world's first self-charging communications headphones at CES 2024, thanks to a system capable of converting light into naturally 'clean' electricity. This breakthrough is made possible by a patented solar cell technology called Powerfoyle and developed by the Swedish Exeger, which through a band of foldable solar cells, placed on the top of the headset, recharges the integrated lithium ion battery and eliminates the need for disposable batteries .

The headphones can connect with Bluetooth-enabled devices and offer a noise-cancelling microphone to enable easier and clearer conversations, even in noisy work environments. The PTL (Push-to-Listen) function therefore allows you to listen to your surroundings without removing the headphones, pausing Bluetooth streaming and activating the ambient/ambient microphones to listen to people nearby.

The headphones come with the 3M Connected Equipment app that lets you adjust settings and monitor solar cell energy levels, as well as statistics on energy used. Additionally, they are partly made from recycled plastic and electronics and support Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware updates to extend product life. 3M expects the headphones to go on sale in March 2024.